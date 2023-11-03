KE allowed to recover Rs3/unit from industrial consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric (KE) to recover Rs3 per unit subsidy availed by the industrial consumers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government gave a subsidy of Rs3 per unit to Industrial consumers in Karachi from July to December 2019 under the industrial relief package for peak hours and off-peak hours.

In January 2022, the then government slashed the subsidy, but the decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by the industrialists. Following the decision of the apex court, the NEPRA has allowed KE to recover the amount from the industrial consumers.

The NEPRA in its judgment said it is purely the government’s decision to give subsidy or not.

The NEPRA announced its decision in the light of the Supreme Court verdict.

On September 5, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked power tariffs for K-Electric (KE) consumers on monthly fuel adjustment charges.

As per details, the electricity prices were increased by Rs 1.48 to Rs 4.45 after the federal government approved the NEPRA plea for the hike in power tariff.