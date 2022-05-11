Thursday, May 12, 2022
Good news for Karachi as 49 Orange Line buses reach port

Karachi: PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has announced the arrival of 49 buses to be used in the Orange line public transport project at the Karachi port.

According to details, the buses to be used in the Sindh government’s orange line project reached Karachi port on Wednesday.

Karachi Port Trust sources have said that the buses are currently on birth 11 of MV Louis cargo ship. The buses will be offloaded from the ship within 2 to 3 hours, KTP sources say.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon announced the arrival of the buses on his Twitter account.

Sharjeel Memon congratulated the people of Karachi in his tweet and wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS KARACHI. COMPLETE FLEET OF ORANGE LINE BRT ( ABDUL SATTAR EDHI LINE ) AND 49 BUSSES ( FIRST PHASE ) FOR INTRA DISTRICT PEOPLE’S BUS SERVICE REACHED KARACHI PORT. THE REMAINING BUSES ARE ON THE WAY WHICH WILL REACH IN DIFFERENT PHASES WITHIN ONE MONTH.”

Also Read: Orange Line BRT buses to reach Karachi this week

