Good news for matric, intermediate students

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred educational boards from collecting examination and certificate fees from matriculation and intermediate students across the province, ARY News reported.

The SHC Sukkur bench comprising Justice Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Arbab Ali dismissed the review plea filed by the educational boards. The counsel representing the educational boards requested the court to review its order that restricted them from collecting fees.

The SHC upheld its verdict for exempting the matriculation and intermediate students from the examination and certificate awarding fee.

A report submitted to the court read that in 2017, the Sindh government announced free education to the intermediate level across the province. It added that the educational boards are given funds for the examinations as well as for awarding certificates to the students.

The Assistant Advocate General assured the court that the provincial government would release the required funds to the boards.

Meanwhile, the intermediate students in Karachi are protesting against what they call ‘unfair marking’.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students have failed the intermediate examinations and they are now submitting scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The failed students seemed dissatisfied with the results, saying that their dreams are shattered.

The parents are also disgruntled over the results and maintained that they are spending their savings on education of the children. “The BIEK is charging Rs 400 for scrutiny of each subject,” they added.

The education department has formed a committee to probe into the matter while the form submission for scrutiny would continue till February 12.