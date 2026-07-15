Good news for new gas connection seekers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is likely to lift the suspension on new domestic LNG connections by September, subject to an improvement in supply following the expected resumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

Sources said the restriction, imposed in May amid supply constraints, could be withdrawn once Qatar’s force majeure on LNG supplies expires in August, improving LNG availability in Pakistan.

They added that LNG supplies are expected to increase from September, while demand from the power sector is also projected to decline, easing pressure on the country’s gas network.

However, officials said a final decision on restoring new domestic LNG connections will be taken only after a comprehensive assessment of the overall gas supply situation in September.

Read more: Major update for new gas connections in Pakistan

Qatar had declared force majeure on LNG supplies until August this year, prompting Pakistan to suspend the issuance of new domestic LNG connections in May.

The federal government formally imposed the restriction through a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, after which Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) halted the issuance of new demand notices.

The suspension applies to all new domestic LNG connections, including applications submitted under both the urgent and regular fee categories.