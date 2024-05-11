Good news for Pakistanis travelling to UK, Paris

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is gearing up to restore its flight operations to Paris next month, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a delegation of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists in Islamabad, PIA Chairman Abdullah Hafiz revealed that the national carrier is expected to receive the long-awaited safety approval from the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) this month.

“As soon as we get the clearance, we will initiate flights to Paris by June, followed by the resumption of direct flights from Pakistan to Britain’s Heathrow Airport on August 14,” Hafiz stated confidently.

In preparation for the European and British routes, PIA has expedited the maintenance and overhaul process for its Boeing 777 aircraft fleet. Currently, seven Boeing 777 aircraft are operational, and two more are expected to join the fleet within the next two months, enabling PIA to efficiently operate flights to Europe and Britain with a total of nine Boeing 777 planes.

Read More: PIA finalises plan for EU flight restoration

Hafiz also highlighted that Pakistan has air service agreements with 97 countries worldwide.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had enforced a flight ban on the national carrier following a tragic plane crash in Karachi in May 2020, claiming 97 lives. The subsequent investigation revealed irregularities in the licensing process for commercial pilots.