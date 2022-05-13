Good news for PTI ahead of Faisalabad gathering

Faisalabad: A prominent lawyer’s group from Faisalabad has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of their public demonstration, ARY News reported.

PTI has mounted a big victory ahead of their public demonstration in Faisalabad as a prominent lawyer group from the city has joined the party.

Members of the lawyer forum held a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Senior Vice President PTI Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib also attended the meeting.

Former President Faisalabad Bar Association Shehzad Cheema announced joining PTI and condemned the ouster of an elected government through a foreign conspiracy.

Lawyer leaders announced to follow Imran Khan in his vision of real independence and assured that they will participate in PTI’s upcoming Azaadi March too.

Chairman Imran Khan welcomed all the lawyers to the party, saying ousting an elected government has done severe damage to the democratic process. Jinnah and Iqbal’s dream cannot be materialized without independent lawmaking, he said.

He said that slave nations do not have control over their present or the future, the nation is ready to fight for its real independence.

Imran Khan urged people from all walks of life to participate in PTI’s Azaadi March.

