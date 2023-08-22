KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya announced good news for Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Saudi Hajj minister said that the Umrah pilgrims will get their visa within 24 hours after applying.

He said that the Umrah pilgrims will be given the best facilities, which will further strengthen the Pak-Saudi relations in the culture sector.

The road to Makkah project will make the immigration and travel facilities more smooth and the aviation authorities will ensure implementation of these facilities.

Earlier, Saudi Arabian officials introduced a new process for foreign residents to obtain family visit visas’, which grants them the opportunity to embark on the sacred Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that family visit visas can be acquired with the sponsorship of a relative residing within the kingdom. The ministry specified that the sponsor must either be a Saudi citizen or a resident expatriate.

“Application for the visa is presented via the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform Visa.Mofa.gov.sa,” the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umra Dr. Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya along with a delegation arrived in Islamabad on a four-day visit.

The Saudi Hajj Minister was cordially invited by caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Almalki at the airport.