KARACHI: The Goods Transport Ittehad has announced a peaceful nationwide wheel-jam strike starting Monday, August 10, after 12:00 PM, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan Goods Transport Ittehad (APGTI) President Malik Shahzad Awan stated that the Sindh and federal governments are not at all serious about resolving their issues, adding that new goods loading will be completely suspended starting Monday.

He said that vehicles will only be allowed a limited time to drop off existing goods, emphasizing that they have decided to hold a peaceful strike and no roads will be blocked.

Their demands include a reduction in diesel prices, toll tax, and withholding tax, as well as the implementation of previous agreements with the government, including axle load management.

They also demanded the resignation of Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik and the Punjab Transport Minister.

Stating that all their demands are constitutional and within legal boundaries, they warned that the scope of the protest will be expanded if their demands are not met.

APGTI President Malik Shahzad Awan described the Sindh government’s halt to work on transporters’ parking as exploitation of transporters.

He noted that he had urged the Federal Petroleum Minister to immediately fulfil all promises made in December, adding that transport leaders have held meetings with the federal government to brief officials on the issues faced by transporters.

Another round of talks with the government will begin on Monday, he said, noting that the Ittehad has constituted a joint transport committee for nationwide negotiations. The committee includes members from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab.

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