Google adds selfie video login for stronger security

Google has launched its new Selfie Video feature which allows users to secure access to their account should a standard recovery method be inaccessible. Combining deep fake detection and livelness checks, the company will now leverage live video recordings to prevent account theft and deep fake attacks.

What Is Google’s Selfie Video Sign-In?

Losing access to a Gmail or Google Account can turn your life into a nightmare-particularly so when you lose your phone, forget your password or the backup email address used to recover access.

Today, we’re adding a new, easy way to sign in to your Google Account. Introducing: selfie video. It lets you access your Google Account even if you forget your password or lose your device. Here’s what to know ↓ 🔹Your selfie video is only for helping you sign in, unless you… pic.twitter.com/eqIBC6VNyq — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) July 23, 2026

To date, Google has relied on passwords, passkeys, verification codes and a couple of recovery options for trusted contacts to regain account access, but their new ‘Selfie’ video feature acts like a last resort biometric backup. Rather than using a static selfie photograph – which can be easily mimicked using popular deep fake tools – this feature requires its users to record a video of their face, accompanied by distinct head movements, to provide convincing real-time assurance that their actual live person is behind the logon attempt.

Forgot your password? Lost your phone? Can’t get into your account? You can now use a selfie video to log into your Google Account. The new feature is easy to use and lets you sign in — even if you forget your password or don’t have your usual phone or laptop — with a quick… pic.twitter.com/3TbdIKLTM9 — Google (@Google) July 23, 2026

The bottomline on Selfies: As it’s a slower authentication process and inherently an emergency fallback, the Selfie video feature won’t substitute or completely replace everyday security measures like passkeys, passcodes ortwo-factor authentication(2FA).

How Does Google Selfie Video Verification Work?

Signing up and using the Selfie Video feature with your Google Account consists of a two-step process: 1.

Set Up (Create Reference) Initially, you willneed to register a ‘reference’ selfie videos via your phone’s, tablets’ or computers’ scamera (including the front-facing selfie cam). After that, you will have to record a couple of basic head and body motions. The system then takes and encryptsthes snapshots to creat [2F] “safe profile[2F]”(which consists of a selection of secure and well-spaced photos stored on Google’s server.

These are referenced only by Your device.

[2F]2.

Sign In/Recover When your password-free[2F][F][2F][129810] device” is unavailable and you have not access…[131]Google employs a [132]secure process.

Your[133]account is now secured bya[134]Selfie video login…