‘Digital Sahafat’: Google announces training program for Pakistani journalists

Google has announced the launch of ‘Digital Sahafat’, a special program designed to enhance the digital journalism skills of Pakistani journalists.

In collaboration with local social enterprise Tech Valley, the program aims to empower 1,000 journalists across Pakistan with the necessary tools, training, and resources to create accurate and compelling digital stories.

The initiative falls under the broader Google News Initiative (GNI), which has been active since 2018, collaborating with thousands of news organizations in over 100 countries.

Through ‘Digital Sahafat’ or Digital journalism, Pakistani journalists will gain access to cutting-edge tools, training, and resources, enabling them to produce high-quality digital content.

Pakistan’s ARY News is also part of the program.

“We’re very excited to announce the launch of Digital Sahafat, a program by the Google News Initiative, in partnership with Tech Valley, to equip 1,000 journalists in Pakistan with the essential tools, training, and resources to produce accurate and engaging digital news stories,” the GNI said in a statement.

The ‘Digital Sahafat’ program will be launched in Islamabad on September 4. The event will be addressed by Kate Beddoe, managing director of Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) News Partnerships at Google, and the Tech Valley team.

The partnership between Google and Tech Valley is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to support journalism globally.

Tech Valley, founded in 2015, works to connect Pakistan’s public and private sectors, focusing on the intersection of academia, industry, and government through the promotion of technology and innovation.