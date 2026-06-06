Google Chrome tests new AI Mode to replace standard search results

Google Chrome is reportedly testing a major change to its address bar, exploring an experimental feature that could replace traditional search results with a new AI Mode.

According to a report by Windows Report, the tech giant is currently experimenting with a developer flag in the Chrome Canary browser. If implemented, pressing enter after typing a query in the address bar would launch an artificial intelligence interface instead of directing the user to the standard Google Search results page.

The experimental flag, officially named “Fulfill Searchbox Queries in AI Mode,” is expected to be compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS desktop platforms. However, it is not currently slated for Chrome’s mobile applications.

Early testing of the feature has yielded mixed results across different systems. While some users report that searches automatically switch to the new AI Mode once the flag is enabled, other testers note their browsers still default to the traditional Google Search interface.

Users interested in testing the experimental tool can download Chrome Canary on a supported platform, navigate to the internal flags menu (chrome://flags), and search for the word “Fulfill.” After enabling the flag, the browser must be restarted.

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Despite the ongoing tests, Google has indicated there are no immediate plans for a wide public rollout. An official Google code commit regarding the flag clearly states, “This is just for exploration.”

However, if the AI Mode eventually becomes available to the broader public, it would signify a massive structural shift in the familiar Google Search experience.