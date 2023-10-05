Google doodle marks start of ICC World Cup 2023

Google has commemorated the commencement of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with a doodle of cricket.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will kick off today with the opening encounter between England, the defending champions, and New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2019 World Cup.

India is the host of the prestigious tournament, marking the 13th edition of the event that originated in 1975. Ten teams are poised to vie for the coveted championship.

Overall 45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be participating.

only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad. The tournament will be played all across India, at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.