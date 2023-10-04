ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam says Pakistan look for victory from very first ball

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has said the Green Shirts will go for the win from the very first ball of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches.

The mega event is set to begin tomorrow in India with the defending champions England and runners-up of the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand.

Pakistan lost both of their warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia in Hyderabad, India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Babar Azam said it is important to win the opening match of mega tournaments and the warm-up matches remained good for Pakistani players in terms of practice and adjusting to the conditions.

He said Pakistan is not taking any team lightly in the ICC World Cup 2023 and congratulated the Netherlands for exhibiting the best cricketing skills in the qualifying rounds of the World Cup.

Read more: Australia beat Pakistan in World Cup 2023 warm-up match

On Tuesday, Australia defeated Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixture by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Australia, electing to bat, scored 351-7 in their 50 overs on the back of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green’s half-centuries.

Chasing the total, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz struck fifties but their efforts went in vain as Pakistan were dismissed for 337 in 47.4 overs.