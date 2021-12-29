Google Earth user finally founds fabled UFO

An Google Earth user claims to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) that was buried inside a heart-shaped break in the Antarctic ice.

The theories regarding the circular shape of the strange object, making it look like a crashed ‘UFO’, is making rounds.

A conspiracy theorist named Scott C Waring – who calls himself a self-taught UFO specialist – took to the internet to share shared the image from the website which found at 74°35’37.57″S 164°54’28.90″E coordinates.

Read More: Shocking! Doorbell camera captures floating ‘triangular UFO’

Waring, who reckons himself as a finder of the UFO, stated that the object – which is roughly 40 metres in size – may have crashed into an alien craft, adding that it can be found in a heart-shaped area.

Read More: Someone spotted a UFO near former US President Trump’s plane

He added that some governments in the world will retrieve the object after seeing the video.

Moreover, he added that the heart-shaped area was a ‘perfect hiding place’ for an alien ship as no one will come across it.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!