Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Google Earth user finally founds fabled UFO

test

An Google Earth user claims to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) that was buried inside a heart-shaped break in the Antarctic ice.

The theories regarding the circular shape of the strange object, making it look like a crashed ‘UFO’, is making rounds.

A conspiracy theorist named Scott C Waring – who calls himself a self-taught UFO specialist – took to the internet to share shared the image from the website which found at 74°35’37.57″S 164°54’28.90″E coordinates.

Read More: Shocking! Doorbell camera captures floating ‘triangular UFO’

Waring, who reckons himself as a finder of the UFO, stated that the object – which is roughly 40 metres in size – may have crashed into an alien craft, adding that it can be found in a heart-shaped area.

Read More: Someone spotted a UFO near former US President Trump’s plane

He added that some governments in the world will retrieve the object after seeing the video.

Moreover, he added that the heart-shaped area was a ‘perfect hiding place’ for an alien ship as no one will come across it.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.