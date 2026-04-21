Google has widened the rollout of its AI feature “Gemini in Chrome” to seven additional markets in the Asia-Pacific region, continuing its push to weave artificial intelligence more tightly into the browsing experience.

The expansion now covers Australia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam. The feature is being made available on desktop and iOS across all of these markets, although Japan is excluded from the iOS rollout for now.

Gemini in Chrome first debuted in the United States earlier this year and has gradually been pushed into more regions since then. In March, it reached users in India, Canada and New Zealand, marking the beginning of Google’s broader international expansion strategy.

Over the past year, Chrome has steadily evolved from a traditional browser into something closer to an AI-assisted workspace.

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What began as a floating Gemini window has now developed into a sidebar assistant that can respond to queries while users browse across multiple tabs. The idea is to reduce the need to switch between apps or search engines when looking for quick information or drafting content.

The sidebar is also linked with Google’s wider ecosystem, allowing users to interact with services such as Gmail, Calendar and Maps directly from the browser. In practice, this means emails can be drafted, meetings scheduled, and location details pulled up without leaving the page being viewed. Google has also added image editing tools through its Nano Banana 2 feature, which lets users modify visuals found online within the sidebar itself.

A more advanced “agentic” version of Gemini in Chrome is still in limited testing. That version is designed to handle tasks on behalf of users, but for now it remains restricted to paid AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States.

The latest rollout signals Google’s intention to make AI a core part of everyday browsing, rather than a separate tool sitting alongside it.