Google introduces feature to lock thieves out of Android phones

Google is rolling out a new AI-powered feature for Android phones to prevent thieves from getting access to users’ data by locking them out.

The feature, incorporating artificial intelligence, will soon be available for smartphones running Android 10 or the later operating system, according to a report by Forbes.

Mishaal Rahman, who regularly posts on the latest developments on OS, took to X to reveal that the anti-theft feature ‘theft detection lock,’ is now rolling out to some users.

“Theft detection lock rolling out now for a limited number of users who signed up for the beta program in Brazil,” Rahman wrote.

According to him, the feature automatically locks the phone when it detects that the phone has been snatched from the owner’s hand.

“It uses data from your phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope and checks if common motions associated with theft are detected,” he added.

According to Rehman, Google is planning to roll out the AI-powered feature for all Android 10 devices through Google Play Services.

Google first teased the feature for Android users in May when Google’s vice president of product, trust and growth Suzanne Frey said that the tech giant was set to introduce three new features that would help smartphone users before, during and after a theft.

“To help keep your device and your data safe before, during and after a theft attempt, we’re introducing a new suite of advanced theft protection features,” she said.