Google launches AI Academy in Pakistan for startups 

ISLAMABAD: Google for Startups has announced to launch an ‘AI Academy’ for the promotion of Artificial Intelligence in Pakistan and Asia Pacific.

The establishment of ‘AI Academy’ is the first success of the Google Chrome Book initiative, which will be followed by more such projects.

The initiative in Pakistan is aimed at creating new cross-border partnerships under the auspices of Special Investment Facilitation Council that will revolutionize the world of AI through exchange of innovative ideas and resources.

These startups will also help Pakistan become a “global hub” for the development of “AI” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced 1,000 Google scholarships for students of 10 public universities while emphasising the importance of youth embracing Information Technology (IT) to secure employment in today’s digital world.

“The diverse range of skills and certifications available in the IT sector, empower individuals to earn a livelihood from home,” CM Murad said this while speaking at a meeting before signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tech Valley and 10 public sector universities at CM House.

“It’s essential for our youth and children to develop skills in e-marketing, AI, animation, web design, and other technologies,” CM Murad said and added that these abilities would empower them to be self-sufficient and competitive in the global market.

CM Muad was briefed on deploying Google Chromebooks across Sindh’s educational institutions. In association with the Education Department, Tech Valley has launched Google Chromebooks and conducted teacher training. The Chromebooks, known for their lightweight design, long battery life, and user-friendly management, are expected to significantly enhance the learning experience.