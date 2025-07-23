Google drops Easter eggs for ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie

Google seemed to have joined the discussion around ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie cast, announced by Nintendo earlier this month.

Fans of the popular game were in for a surprise on July 15 when the Kyoto-based company announced the lead actors for Sony’s live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film.

As per a Nintendo official, actor Bo Bragason plays Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star as Link.

Nintendo also shared the first-look photos of Bo Bragason in Zelda costume, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in Link’s costume.

Since the unveiling of the lead cast, fans have been constantly searching about the acting career and the lives of the two actors.

Google has also joined the discussion as the search engine dropped early Easter eggs for the film.

Read more: ‘Legend of Zelda’ film lead cast unveiled

When searching for Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who stars in the film as Link, fans found “KYAAAA! HYAAAAA!” taglines beneath the search bar.

The tagline is the sounds of the in-game character in Legend of Zelda.

Similarly, Bo Bragason, who will portray Princess Zelda in the film, has the beloved phrase, “Well excuse me, Princess,” above Google searches.

Directed by Wes Ball, ‘Legend of Zelda’ will arrive in theatres on May 7, 2027.

The live-action adaptation of the beloved game was originally scheduled for a March 2027 release date, however, it was delayed to May that year due to what Nintendo said was “for production reasons”.