‘Legend of Zelda’ film lead cast unveiled

Nintendo on Wednesday unveiled the leads for Sony’s live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film, based on the popular game.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to X to reveal that actor Bo Bragason plays Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star as Link.

“I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” read the post on Nintendo’s X account.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” the post added.

The X post also revealed what looked like the first-look photos of Bo Bragason in Zelda costume, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in Link’s costume.

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

Bragason, an English actor, is widely known for roles in ‘Three Girls,’ ‘The Jetty’ and ‘Renegade Nell.’

Ainsworth voiced Pinocchio in the live-action ‘Pinocchio’ along with his role in the Netflix series ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Directed by Wes Ball, ‘The Legend of Zelda’ is set to arrive in theatres on May 7, 2027.

The live-action adaptation of the beloved game was originally scheduled for a March 2027 release date, however, it was delayed to May that year due to what Miyamoto said was “for production reasons”.

Fans are awaiting the release date of the film, following the blockbuster success of Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie.’