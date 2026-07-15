Google Maps update brings 3D Immersive Navigation to US drivers

Google Maps now offers 3D navigation that looks much more like the real world. Landmarks and buildings are shown more accurately, making it easier for users to find their way.

This major update is the biggest change to Google Maps in years. It changes both how the map looks and how the app works on different devices.

Essentially, Google Maps now provides a more immersive experience—referred to as ‘Immersive Navigation’—featuring abundant 3D visuals.

Instead of just viewing maps, users are virtually transported into urban environments, making it easier to recognize structures such as buildings, bridges, and local landmarks, which are clearly visible during navigation.

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The 3D map view stands out, especially when planning routes. Some people are concerned it could distract drivers, but it does make the map look more realistic by showing detailed lanes, traffic signals, and stop signs. The better zoom also helps with more accurate route planning.

Google says the voice instructions now sound more natural, similar to how a passenger might give directions: “Drive past this exit and take the next for XY.” The app also gives more details about alternative routes, so users can see if another route is longer but has less traffic.

When you get close to your destination, Google Maps shows a Street View preview to help you recognize it quickly. If you enter a house number, it shows the right entrance and may even suggest parking spots.

Google plans to release the new Maps on all supported platforms and in every country. After announcing ‘Immersive Navigation’ in March, they are now turning it on through the server. Right now, it is available on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, but only in the US for now.

The update should reach other countries in the next few weeks, so watch for new features soon.