Google Phone revamped with Material 3 Expressive design

Google has silently introduced a visual renovation to its default Phone app for Android devices, introducing the Material 3 Expressive design language.

The update aims to deliver a cleaner, more modern user interface, and it has started mixed reactions among users, as they were stunned by sudden change in their dialer layout.

Several changes have been made in the Google Material 3 Expressive, including the merger of “Favourites” and “Recents” sections into a single “Home” tab to streamline access to frequently contacted numbers and recent calls, the replacement of the floating keypad button with a fixed tab at the bottom center of the screen, removal of the dedicated “Contacts” tab, while addition of three dots menu at the top to search contacts, and last but not least, choice between horizontal swipe or single tap to a call reply or rejection.

The feature can be configured under “Incoming call gesture”, and can be found in App setting.

The update is part of Google’s broader Material 3 Expressive announcement, including the associated apps like Gmail, Google TV, and Google Clock. The update is live for stable users who have the 186 Phone app version.

The unexpected and updated feature has created extensive attention among the social media platforms, with users describing the new feature and UI, disturbing. The recent interface is considered to be “blocky”, “oversized” and “confusing”.

Many Android users are not familiar with the new feature and are seeking to revert to the previous version. Well, Google has not disappointed these users, and still have an option to revert to the old interface.

To revert to the previous interface, users have two methods to follow:

Method 1: Navigate to Settings > Apps > Phone > Storage, then Clear Cache and Uninstall Updates.

Method 2: Open the Google Play Store, search for Phone by Google, tap the three-dot menu, and select Uninstall Updates. Restart your device afterwards.

While the redesign aims to minimise accidental call actions and improve usability.

Google is soon going to address their verdict regarding layout preferences.