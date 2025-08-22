WhatsApp introduces voicemail-style shortcut for missed calls

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new voicemail-style feature that lets users send voice messages if a call is not answered, adding a voicemail shortcut to the interface.



The voicemail-style feature is currently available to select Android beta users (version 2.25.23.21), aiming to streamline communication by offering a quick follow-up option directly from the call screen.

Feature Overview

When a WhatsApp voice call goes unanswered, users will have three options on screen, including call again, cancel, and a new record voice message shortcut. This shortcut will also be available in the chat window with the recipient, enabling users to send a voice message without swiping screens. The recorded message is quickly sent within the conversation thread, alongside the missed call notification. The feature replicates the traditional voicemail but integrates flawlessly with WhatsApp’s chat interface, enhancing convenience and immediacy.

The feature is in the testing phase for Android beta users at the moment and has not yet been launched globally. Also, WhatsApp has not announced an official release date of this voicemail-style feature, but past trends suggest a wider deployment may follow successful beta feedback.

WhatsApp has been continuously working on new features to provide users more convenience and use of the communication app easier. This feature will be a successful addition to the App.

Earlier, WhatsApp had a feature to undo an accidentally deleted message, which many users had missed for a long time.

When deleting a message, users see a prompt featuring a ‘Delete for Me’ option and ‘Delete for Everyone’ option.

If users tap the ‘Delete for Me’ option, WhatsApp removes the message from the sender’s chat; however, it remains on the receiver’s phone.

If users missed tapping the undo button in that duration, it will disappear and they will have no option to reverse the action.