Here’s how to undo ‘Delete for Me’ action in WhatsApp

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp has a feature to undo an accidentally deleted message, which many users have missed for a long time.

When deleting a message, users see a prompt featuring a ‘Delete for Me’ option and ‘Delete for Everyone’ option.

If users tap the ‘Delete for Me’ option, WhatsApp removes the message from the sender’s chat, however, it remains on the receiver’s phone.

The ‘Delete for Everyone’ option recalls it from the receiver’s phone and also removes it from the sender’s chat.

WhatsApp users could accidentally delete a message for themselves in haste when they really want the message to be recalled in a conversation.

Read more: WhatsApp to introduce new ‘Quick Recaps’ feature to summarize chats

The messaging platform has a feature to undo the action, allowing users to recalls the message for all people in a conversation.

How to undo deleted WhatsApp messages:

  • If you accidentally deleted the message for yourself by tapping ‘Delete for Me,’ you will see a small banner at the bottom with an ‘Undo’ button. Tap on it.
  • Select the message again and choose ‘Delete for Everyone.’
  • WhatsApp users can use the feature to restore any media file, including a video, audio, photo or document.

However, the messaging platform only gives a five-second cushion to undo a deleted message.

If users missed tapping the undo button in that duration, it will disappear and they will have no option to reverse the action.

