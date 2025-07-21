WhatsApp to introduce new ‘Quick Recaps’ feature to summarize chats

MENLO PARK: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called ‘Quick Recaps’ that will allow users to generate summaries of unread messages across multiple chats, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

This upcoming feature builds on the recently launched Message Summaries, which enables users to summarize unread messages but only from a single chat at a time.

In contrast, Quick Recaps aims to provide simultaneous summaries from up to five conversations, offering a faster and more efficient way to catch up on messages.

How Quick Recaps Will Work

As per WABetaInfo, users will be able to select up to five chats from the Chats tab, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, and choose ‘Quick Recap’ to generate summaries. These summaries will offer concise overviews of recent unread messages.

Like Message Summaries, this feature uses Meta’s Private Processing technology, ensuring end-to-end privacy. Neither WhatsApp, Meta, nor third parties will have access to the original messages or the generated summaries.

Privacy and Availability

The Quick Recap feature is optional and disabled by default. Additionally, it will not be available for chats protected by WhatsApp’s Advanced Chat Privacy settings.

WABetaInfo spotted the feature in WhatsApp beta version 2.25.21.12 for Android. However, it is currently under development and not yet accessible, even to beta users. It is expected to roll out to beta testers in upcoming updates, followed by a wider stable release for all users.