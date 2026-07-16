Android users are about to see a major shift: Starting next week, Google will open the Play Store to third-party app downloads, according to Bloomberg.

This move arrives right after the conclusion of a five-year antitrust battle with Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite.

Starting July 22, Android phone owners in the US can download third-party apps straight from the Play Store.

Epic Games first took Google to court in 2020, claiming the Play Store was an illegal monopoly that blocked out other app stores and payment options.

By late 2023, the court ruled in Epic’s favor. US District Judge James Donato ordered Google to allow competing app stores on the Play Store.

The two companies later tried to reach a compromise, proposing a Registered App Stores program that would have kept third-party stores as sideloaded apps rather than fully integrated into Google Play. This plan was made public in March.

But both sides dropped this compromise to avoid dragging out the legal fight. With the deal off the table, Google returned to the court’s original, tougher order.

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Google has now launched a dedicated page for its Play Catalog Access Program. Starting July 22, users will be able to download third-party apps directly from Google Play. This change gives app developers greater visibility and allows their apps and games to reach other Android app stores as well.

Google will continue to charge service fees for these downloads, but the commission on app purchases drops from 30% to 10%. Developers can now offer users more payment choices or direct them to their own websites for purchases.

With the legal battle behind them, Google says it can now focus on a new global business strategy. The company plans to offer users and developers more choices, lower prices, and better opportunities.

Jackson added that while Google will fully follow the US court’s original order, it is “committed to maintaining Android’s industry-leading security and fostering a competitive ecosystem where every app store and developer has the freedom to compete.”