What Pakistanis searched the most on Google in 2024?

KARACHI: Google has revealed data on the topmost events, topics, and personalities that Pakistanis searched for in 2024.

The tech giant released the data in as many as six categories including cricket, people, movies and dramas, how to, recipes and tech.

Cricket dominated the Google Search in 2024 in Pakistan with fans searching PSL 2024 schedules alongside Pakistan cricketers such as Shoaib Malik and Sajid Khan.

However, this year Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won Gold at the Paris 2024, also attracted significant attention from Pakistanis.

ARY Digital drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ was among the movies and dramas looked up by Pakistanis on Google Search in 2024.

Apart from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum,’ Bollywood films such as ‘Animal,’ ‘Dunki’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ among others were searched the most-searched topics in the entertainment category.

The top personalities searched by Pakistanis on Google Search in 2024 included Pakistani TV star Sana Javed, Mukesh Ambani, Hareem Shah and Minahil Malik among others.

Google’s annual year-end lists for this year comprise the following six categories:

Cricket:

T20 World Cup Pakistan vs England Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan vs Australia Pakistan vs India PSL 2024 Schedule Pakistan vs USA India vs England India vs South Africa India vs England

People:

Abbas Attar Etel Adnan Arshad Nadeem Sana Javed Sajid Khan Shoaib Malik Hareem Shah Minahil Malik Zoya Nasir Mukesh Ambani

Movies & Drama:

Heeramandi 12th Fail Animal Mirzapur Season 3 Stree 2 Ishq Murshid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dunki Bigg Boss 17 Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

How To:

How to check polling station How to make millions before grandma dies How to buy a used car How to make flowers last longer How to download YouTube videos in pc How to earn without investment How to teach my four year old to share How to get a grass stain out of jeans How to start working out again after knee injury How to watch world cup live

Recipes:

Banana bread recipe Malpura recipe Garlic bread recipe Chocolate chip cookie recipe Tawa kaleji recipe Peach iced tea recipe Creamy pasta recipe Pizza recipe Egg noodle recipe Hashbrown recipe

Tech: