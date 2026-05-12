GoPro to review options, including possible sale

Action camera maker GoPro said on Monday that it intends to review a ​range of strategic options that could include ‌a sale of the company or a merger, sending its shares up more than 27% in after-hours trading.

This comes ​nearly a month after the company ​said it had engaged consulting firm Oliver ⁠Wyman to pursue new market opportunities for ​its technology within the defense and aerospace markets.

The ​California-based company said since then it received several unsolicited strategic inquiries, and its board has authorized it to ​engage a financial advisor to support a ​review.

Separately on Monday, GoPro reported a wider first-quarter adjusted ‌loss ⁠from a year ago and a decline in total revenue as hardware, subscription and service revenue fell in the quarter.

For the quarter ended ​March 31, ​it posted ⁠a loss of 35 cents per share, compared to a loss ​of 12 cents per share a ​year ⁠ago.

GoPro had a market capitalization of $224 million as of last close, according to data compiled ⁠by ​LSEG.