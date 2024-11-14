‘Gossip Girl’ star Chanel Maya Banks found alive after two-week disappearance

‘Gossip Girl’ actor Chanel Maya Banks, who was reported missing by her family, has broken her silence about her disappearance.

The actress’s family filed a missing report with the local police in Los Angeles days earlier, and they said that they had not heard from her since October 30.

Chanel Maya Banks, 36, has now met the police after she was found in Texas, Metro US reported on Thursday.

The Hollywood actress, best known for her role as Jenny Humphrey’s friend Sawyer Bennett in ‘Gossip Girl,’ dropped shocking revelations about her family in her first statement after she was found.

In a statement, the Hollywood actress hit out at her family and explained she had travelled to Texas to get baptised.

“My name is Chanel Banks I’m a 36-year-old American nobody, and for my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual … abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I’ve endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, who are all so very concerned about my current whereabouts,” she said in a written statement.

“I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptized by one of my favorite pastors Pastor Robert Clancy. He drove me to the airport and then I was off for a week,” Banks added.

While her cousin Danielle-Tori Singh said that she did not believe the development, Chanel Maya Banks alleged that she had not been in contact with her family in nearly 15 years.

Singh had also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a private investigator to look into the case, however, the page has since been removed.

It is noteworthy here that the Hollywood actress has appeared in the cop drama ‘Blue Bloods’ and the film ‘Twelve,’ co-starring her with rapper 50 Cent, Rory Culkin and Emma Roberts.

Best known for her role in ‘Gossip Gir,’ Banks has also acted under the name Chanel Farrell.