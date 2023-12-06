‘House of the Dragon Season 2’ sets record…before its release

OTT platform HBO Max released the first look of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘, and the project has set a new record for the streaming service.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the communications team of HBO Max, the first look of the live adaptation of the ‘Fire and Blood‘ novel became the most-watched teaser of an original series in the company’s history when it got 63 million organic global views across platforms within 48 hours of its release.

The first teaser for @HouseofDragon season two has garnered 63 million organic global views across platforms in the first 48 hours, the #1 most watched original series teaser since the streaming platform launch in 2020. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) December 4, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘ will stream in the summer of next year. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.

‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘. The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen.

The second season will continue from where its predecessor left off.

In the second season’s teaser, protagonist Rhaenys Targaryen was heard talking about the House Targaryen civil war. She said a war among kin is the most hated, and those involving dragons are the bloodiest.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin and no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” she said.

‘House of the Dragon‘ premiered in 2021 and received critical acclaim. The fantasy show got nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series.

VIRAL: First-look pictures of ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘