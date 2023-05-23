First-look pictures of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 released

The first-look pictures of the ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ Season 2 were released.

Britain news agency the Daily Mail released the pictures from the sets of the upcoming show. It showed Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), her mother Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) together.

The mother duo were sitting on a golden carriage, which was surrounded by knights.

The show will show rifts in the House Targaryen as Queen Helena Targaryen is wearing a green dress, which is that of House Hightower, the main nemesis of House Targaryen.

It is to be noted that House Targaryen’s colour is red and black.

They both had a veil over their faces.

The show’s showrunner and executive producer Ryan Condal said they were thrilled to be shooting with the original cast.

“‘House of the Dragon‘ has returned,” he said. “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

“All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

House of the Dragon is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘. The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith play Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans portray Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Otto Hightower respectively.

The second season will see new faces as Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham joining the franchise.

Gayle Rankin will play the healer and resident of Harrenhal Alys Rivers. She is a witch with mystical visions and becomes an influential person within the Green faction of the House Targaryen.

Simon Russell Beale has been cast as the great-uncle to the cunning Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and the Castellan of Harrenhal Ser Simon Strong.

Freddie Fox’s will be Ser Gwayne Hightower. His character is that Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) son, Queen Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) brother and her children King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) and Prince Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) uncle.

Abubakar Salim’s character will be of Alyn of Hull. He is a sailor in the Velaryon fleet during the Stepstones campaign.