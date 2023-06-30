30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Gov Kamran Tessori announces free health card for low income people

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced free health care facility for low-income people, ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Sindh said in a statement, he said free healthcare facilities will be for those having income from 35 to 40 thousand rupees.

Health insurance up to five hundred thousand rupees will be free through a health card. The cardholders will be able to get treatment in the best hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has allocated an amount of Rs1 billion in the budget 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

Read More: Budget 2023-24: Rs1bn allocated for health insurance of journalists

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development, saying that Rs1 billion has been allocated for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

“Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time,” the minister said in a tweet.

She extended gratitude to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the “very important measure”.

“As Information Minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times,” the minister remarked.

