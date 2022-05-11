Government should reconsider trade ties with India: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government should reconsider their decision to trade with India as it can hurt the sentiments of our Kashmiri brothers, ARY News reported.

Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that they have come to know that the government wants to resume trade with India and appoint a commerce officer in India. The Shehbaz government should review their decision to trade with India as it can damage the cause of Kashmir and hurt the sentiment of our Kashmiri brothers, he said.

He said that the actions by India and the Modi government on August 5 2019 were blatant violations of United Nations’ resolutions. Bilawal Bhutto’s silence over the issue is questionable, the government did not even take the Kashmir parliament into confidence before making the decision, the PTI vice said.

On one hand, cultivators of Sindh have been deprived of their water and on the other India has initiated another project over the Chenab river, he said.

India is bound to share the design of the project under the Sindh tas pact, have they shared the design? Our foreign minister, rather than addressing this issue, is paying visits to America. Bilawal Bhutto should raise his voice against the Indian violation of the pact internationally, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there were 8 attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy month of Ramazan, and unarmed Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces, did the foreign minister respond to them?. He said that Pakistan is suffering from water shortages but India refuses to talk about the issue with Pakistan. Why don’t Bilawal Bhutto and Hina Rabbani Khar address the issue? he questioned.

