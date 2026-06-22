ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ruled that a government employee acquitted with honour deserves full pay and benefits, ARY News reported.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar wrote the 8-page judgment, according to court records.

The court said time spent off duty will count as service if the employee gets an honorable acquittal. It added that departmental action and criminal cases are different things and can run side by side without affecting each other.

The verdict also flagged that sacking a civil servant without hearing him first violates the Constitution. SC threw out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal’s order and accepted the appeal.

KP Education Department was told to decide on arrears and past benefits for the reinstated teacher within 2 months.

A Grade-17 teacher from Bannu lost his job after a criminal conviction. The high court later cleared him, and the department took him back but refused to clear his dues.

Separately, on June 18, SC approved a 100 percent raise in utility allowance for its staff. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi signed off on the hike, which kicks in from July 1, 2026.

Under the new rates, Grades 1-6 staff will get Rs12,000 instead of Rs6,000. Grades 7-10 go up from Rs8,000 to Rs16,000, and Grades 11-15 rise from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000.

Grade 16 officers will now get Rs24,000, up from Rs12,000. Grade 17 moves to Rs30,000 from Rs15,000. Grade 18 allowance jumps to Rs36,000 from Rs18,000, and Grade 19 to Rs42,000 from Rs21,000.

Grade 20 officers will receive Rs48,000 against the earlier Rs24,000. Officers in Grade 21 and above will get Rs60,000, double the previous Rs30,000.

The allowance covers gas and electricity bills for SC staff. The notification said the extra cost will be covered from the 2026-27 budget.

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