Govt likely to ‘turn down’ PTI’s demands

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to turn down the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demands, deeming the same impossible to implement, ARY News reported citing sources.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will take the coalition partners into confidence, and a consultative committee will be formed within two days to review PTI’s demands, the government sources said.

The prime minister would also form a committee in coming days to review the PTI demands. The government sources claimed that PTI’s demands are mere allegations against it.

”The demand for a commission on sub-judice cases is considered unreasonable by government,” the sources added.

Earlier on Thursday, the PTI presented its charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

The document outlined the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.

The PTI demanded that both commissions be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and include three judges from the Supreme Court.

Read more: No dialogue if Govt disagrees over judicial commission: Hamid Raza

“The commissions should be formed within seven days through mutual consultation between PTI and the government. Their proceedings must be open to the public and the media,” the demands read.

The PTI also demanded that the commissions should also provide transparent legal assistance for political detainees involved in the events of May 9 and November 2024. It also demanded an evaluation of the legality and impact of internet outages during these events.