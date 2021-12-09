Governor rejects Sindh govt’s ordinance on regularizing illegal structures

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has rejected an ordinance regarding the regularization of illegal building structures in Karachi and has returned it while raising 14 objections, ARY NEWS reported.

Governor Sindh while pointing out anomalies in the ordinance stated a building structure built on occupied land should not be regularized and added that no fine has been mentioned in the bill over the construction of the illegal structures.

He further pointed out that the ordinance should not be against the apex court’s decision and asked the provincial government to once again review it and address the flaws.

Imran Ismail warned that the ordinance could lead to the rise of illegal structures in the province. “The ordinance should include the imposition of hefty fines to regularize illegal structures that do not defy rules and regulations of the provincial government,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had drafted an ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people of the province by regularizing illegal constructions and housing units.

The move to regularise residential buildings had come after much hue and cry following the Supreme Court’s order to demolish Karachi’s Nasla Tower.

Read More: DEMOLITION OF NASLA TOWER BEGINS ON SC ORDERS

Under the ordinance, a commission headed by a retired Sindh High Court (SHC) judge would be formed that will identify illegal structures.

The secretary of Local Government and Housing Town Planning, Government of Sindh, will be its secretary. The demolition works on illegal settlements will be stopped for a period of 90 days, according to the ordinance’s draft.

It also recommended punishment for violation in the construction of building structures.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!