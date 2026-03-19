Rift emerges within PML-N Sindh after Nehal Hashmi’s appointment as Governor

KARACHI: Internal differences within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sindh chapter have reportedly intensified following the appointment of Nehal Hashmi as Governor Sindh, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, tensions have escalated between Governor Nehal Hashmi and PML-N’s senior party figure Bashir Memon, with disagreements surfacing soon after the new governor assumed office.

The situation reportedly turned heated during a recent meeting at Bashir Memon’s residence, where the governor was accompanied by Minister of State Kheeal Das Kohistani. Sources claim that a verbal altercation took place between the two leaders.

During the exchange, Bashir Memon is said to have confronted the governor, accusing him of claiming that Asif Ali Zardari played a role in securing his appointment, and questioned the purpose of the visit.

Sources further allege that the confrontation escalated when Memon reportedly slapped Khurram Bhatti, a close aide of the governor. People accompanying the governor were also allegedly subjected to verbal abuse.

In another development, the Governor’s ADC was reportedly asked to leave the room during the tense meeting.

No official statement has been issued by either side.

Read More: President Zardari Appoints PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi as Governor Sindh

On March 12, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi as the Governor of Sindh, ARY News reported.

Acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President approved the summary under Article 101 of the Constitution to appoint Hashmi to the role. President Zardari congratulated the PML-N leader on his appointment to the coveted post and expressed his best wishes for his tenure.

The President also signed the commission of appointment for the new Governor. Nehal Hashmi is expected to be sworn in shortly, with the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) administering the oath of office.

Outgoing Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori congratulated Nehal Hashmi on his appointment to the governorship.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.