Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Friday met with Former President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House, ARY News reported.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan also met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the overall political situation of the country.

Kamran Khan informed the People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the troubles faced by the province and actions for the rehabilitation of the flood survivors.

The two leaders also discussed the development of new projects in Karachi.

The former President expressed good wishes for the Governor of Sindh.

Earlier on Thursday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, at his residence.

During his meeting, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the political situation, political agreement with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other important matters.

Governor Tessori also inquired about the health of Siddiqui’s ailing mother and prayed for her early recovery.

Sources said that the Sindh government will apprise Siddiqui about the progress on talks with the PPP leader Faryal Talpur. Tessori and Siddiqui also reviewed the progress on the charter of rights signed between the PPP and MQM-P, the reopening of MQM offices and the recovery of the missing persons.

