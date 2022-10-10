MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori sworn in as new Sindh governor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori took oath as the 34th governor of Sindh on Monday, ARY News reported.

He was administered oath by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, cabinet members, officials, diplomats, along with others.

The new governor has replaced Imran Ismail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who had resigned following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

After his appointment as governor Sindh, Tessori resigned from the post of Deputy Convenor of the MQM Liaison Committee.

On Sunday, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi approved the summary of Kamran Tessori’s appointment as Sindh governor.

Following the resignation of Imran Ismail, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was performing his duties as the acting governor of Sindh.

Born on May 5, 1974, in Karachi, Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician who had been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, from May 2013 to May 2018.

