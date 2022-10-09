Kamran Tessori appointed Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the summary of Kamran Tessori’s appointment as Sindh governor.

The summary for the appointment of Tessori as Sindh governor was moved by PM Shehbaz Sharif to the presidency. The summary was approved by the president as per Article 101-1 of the constitution of Pakistan.

The Sindh governor post’s had been vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Read more: Imran Ismail announces to resign as Governor Sindh

Following the resignation of Imran Khan, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been also discharging his duties as the acting governor of Sindh.

Ismail stepped down as Sindh governor in April, 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Born on May 5, 1974 in Karachi, Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician who had been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, from May 2013 to May 2018.

Comments