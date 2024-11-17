Govinda airlifted to hospital in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician Govinda was airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated during a political gathering.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Indian media outlets reported that the Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the Mumbai Hospital after he complained of chest pain when addressing party workers in Pachora area on Saturday.

Reports said that Govinda initially experienced mild physical discomfort, however, his health worsened after he began experiencing severe chest pain and leg discomfort.

The veteran Bollywood actor was then airlifted to the Mumbai Hospital for immediate medical attention as his family accompanied him.

Fans and well-wishers of Govinda were left concerned about the well-being of the actor as his family has not issued a statement about his condition.

The unfortunate incident came weeks after the Bollywood actor accidentally injured himself with a gunshot wound.

Govinda was rushed to a hospital on October 1 after his weapon discharged as he was cleaning it at his residence, leaving a bullet to hit his leg.

Reports said that the shooting incident occurred early in the morning when Govinda was preparing to leave for an event in Kolkata.

The Bollywood actor was admitted to the hospital for several days before being discharged from the hospital.

During his stay at the hospital, Govinda assured his fans of his well-being through a voice note.

“Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.