Bollywood legend announced his return to the big screen with Roopa, featuring newcomer Rani Swarnkar.

In a press conference in Mumbai, Govinda described Roopa as the first female-oriented film of his nearly three-decade career. He noted, “This is my first ever female-orientated film. I’ve always done title films, but this will be the first time in my career of 29-30 years, where I have done a film like this”.

The actor said the project marked a fresh chapter in his career after years of speculation about whether he would return to films. He also mentioned, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned, something people may not even imagine, and works its magic”.

Read More:Govinda issues stark warning to Karan Johar

Describing Roopa as a film aimed at younger audiences, Govinda said he hoped it would encourage them to pursue their ambitions. “This film is especially for the youngsters,” he said. “When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true.”

Reflecting on his career, Govinda said perseverance had defined his journey in the industry. “When I work in films, the world is amazed at how I’m here. I’m not afraid of anything. I don’t shy away from the truth. I tell the truth, people don’t believe me, some even abuse me,” he said.

The actor also spoke about the significance of the number 14 in his life, crediting it with many of his career milestones. “Hatya was my 14th film and the first film under my home production. This number 14 is my good luck number. I believe in numerology, and even my name was chosen based on it. When I signed my first films, I signed exactly 14 films in a single week. I remained a superstar for 14 years. Then the 14th Lok Sabha came, and I became a Member of Parliament. My struggle lasted for 14 years,” he said.

Govinda concluded by encouraging young people to remain grounded and disciplined. “Stay connected to your roots. I want them to wake up and move forward so they don’t face any trouble. Especially, youngsters should not look like someone lost in the crowd,” he said.

Swarnkar also addressed the media, thanking supporters as she prepares to make her acting debut. “I wanted to thank you all so much. It is my first time meeting you guys, and I am very glad. We have been planning this film for a long time, and it just couldn’t be done before. But then Govinda approached me again when it was time. I hope people enjoy my work,” she said.