Govinda drops bombshell revelations about Bollywood

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Govinda has accused the Hindi film industry of conspiring against him to remove him from the industry.

Considered one of the superstars of 90s, the Bollywood actor has remained distant from the film industry and has not appeared in a major role in films in the past six years.

Amid his absence from the big screen, Govinda occasionally appears as a guest on reality TV shows and special events.

The Bollywood actor has now claimed that people in Bollywood conspired to remove him from the film industry.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Govinda recalled when he had no work, saying “When they were writing that I didn’t have work, I had actually turned down films worth INR100 crore. I would look in the mirror and slap myself for refusing that money. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The films had the same kind of roles that are working well these days.”

According to the veteran actor, he joined politics after people in the film industry conspired against him.

“I went through a defamation phase, and it was pre-planned. They wanted to remove me from the industry. I understood that these were all educated people, and I, an uneducated outsider, had entered their space. So they started playing games with me,” Govinda said.

“When conspiracies against me began, even attempts on my life started. Many people were caught outside my house with guns, and different methods to eliminate me were being devised. After these conspiracies, my nature changed. I thought, whether or not I engage in politics, this is how things are,” he added.