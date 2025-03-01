Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood star Govinda, finally breaks her silence on the reports of their divorce after 37 years of marriage.

Days since it was first reported by Indian media that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been living separately and she has filed for divorce, due to his alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress, the latter has finally addressed the rumours.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Ahuja refuted the divorce speculations saying, “Humko, mereko aur Govinda ko iss duniya mein agar koi alag kar de kisi ka mai ka laal toh samne aa jaye (If there’s anyone who can dare to separate us, me and Govinda, from each other, please step forward).”

Offering a clarification on her past comments, that the couple lives in separate houses, she added, “Alag alag rehte matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawan ho rahi thi, to saare kaaryakarta ghar pe aate the, toh ab jawan beti hai hum hain, hum shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, to isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha (Live separately means when Govinda joined politics, party workers used to come at our place. Our daughter has grown up now, we wander around the house comfortably in shorts, which is why we took an office space near our house).”

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian media publication Zoom TV first reported earlier this week that Govinda and his wife, who have been living separately for quite some time now, due to their contrasting lifestyle choices, have now decided to end their marriage of 37 years and are headed for divorce.

Meanwhile, another report from Bollywood Now also suggested the ‘Partner’ actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi film actress is the reason behind their divorce.

However, Ahuja’s manager rubbished the divorce rumours saying, “This is not true.”

Moreover, Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal also clarified that Ahuja had filed for divorce from him last year, however, they have sorted their issues now and the couple is happy together.

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina (Narmada), and a son, Yashvardhan.