Govinda is ‘fond of stupid people who talk nonsense’

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, said her husband is very fond of ‘stupid people’, who talk ‘nonsense’, however, she doesn’t like to waste her energy on such people.

In a new interview with Indian YouTuber Kamiya Jani, on her channel Curly Tales, celebrity wife Sunita Ahuja highlighted the contrasting personalities of her and Govinda, saying, “I like to talk less because I don’t like to waste my energy on stupid people. However, Govinda is very fond of stupid people.”

“He sits with four stupid people and then they talk nonsense, which I don’t like,” she added. “I prefer spending my energy meditating and praying.”

In another instance, Sunita also mentioned that her husband sleeps quite late at night, whereas, she prefers going to bed early. “He sleeps at 2:30 am. This has always been the case because he used to work round the clock. Now that has become his habit,” she explained.

Notably, Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987, however, the couple kept their marriage a secret for four years. They share two children, a daughter named Tina, and a son, Yashvardhan.

Also Read: Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja set for Bollywood debut

