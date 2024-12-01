web analytics
Govinda, Krushna Abhishek reconcile after years-long feud

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek ended their feud which went on for around seven years.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actor-turned-politician appeared on the Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ where they discussed ending their years-long rift.

In an emotional moment, Krushna Abhishek touched Govinda’s  feet while calling him ‘Mama No. 1.’

The two also participated in an act where Krushna cracked a joke about chicken leg pieces, however, Govinda responded by teasing him about his condition when the comedian found out about the Bollywood star’s injury.

“When I shot my leg and was hospitalised, he cried a lot. Now, he’s cracking jokes about leg pieces. Imagine how many leg pieces there would be if I had shot a little higher,” Govinda said.

Following their act and dancing together, Krushna Abhishek said, “Today is one of the most memorable days. I have completed my seven-year vanwas (exile) today.”

Responding to his emotional admission, Govinda said, “My elder sister was like my mother, and Krushna is her child. It was never an exile on my part. The reason he stayed away was that one day I got very angry at him for mimicking me.”

According to the veteran Bollywood actor, his wife Sunita Ahuja urged him to not mind the joke as the whole industry does it.

“My wife told me that the whole film industry does it. ‘Don’t say anything to Krushna, let him earn his money.’ Say sorry to her. She loves you,” Govinda said as Abhishek responded, “I love her, and I’m sorry if there are any hard feelings.”

It is worth noting here that the feud between the two stemmed from a joke in 2016 which the Bollywood actor did not approve.

