Govinda breaks silence on self-shooting incident

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has broken silence on the leg injury he sustained after accidentally shooting himself.

On October 1, the Bollywood star was rushed to hospital in the morning after he accidentally shot himself. The unfortunate incident happened at Govinda’s residence, in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was cleaning his licensed revolver.

It was later reported that the investigators remained skeptical of his statement despite ruling out foul play as per preliminary evidence.

Reports said that police might call in Govinda for further questioning after his daughter Tina Ahuja was interrogated by the police.

The shooting incident happened when Govinda was preparing to depart for an event in Kolkata and his weapon allegedly slipped from his hands, firing a bullet which grazed his leg below the knee.

The veteran Bollywood actor has now revealed his side of the story after he was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking to media outside the hospital, Govinda asked people to refrain from speculating about the incident.

“Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, ‘What just occurred?’ I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. The revolver fell and misfired. I felt a shock and when I saw… there was a fountain (of blood),” the Bollywood actor said.

“Let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me,” Govinda added.