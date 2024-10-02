Govinda’s self-shooting incident takes new twist

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s accidental self-shooting incident has taken a new twist after he recorded his first police statement.

Indian media outlets reported that local police remain unconvinced by his initial statement of the self-shooting incident that left him with a leg injury.

A day earlier, the Bollywood star was rushed to hospital in the morning after he accidentally shot himself and sustained an injury in his leg.

The unfortunate incident happened at Govinda’s residence, in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was cleaning his licensed revolver.

Reports said that the veteran actor told the police that the revolver was unlocked when he was cleaning it, leading to a misfire, while informing the authorities that the revolver was 20 years old.

Indian media outlets, while quoting sources in the police, reported that the investigators remain skeptical of his statement despite ruling out foul play as per preliminary evidence.

Govinda might be called in for further questioning as his daughter Tina Ahuja has also been interrogated by the police.

The shooting incident happened when Govinda was preparing to depart for an event in Kolkata and his weapon allegedly slipped from his hands, firing a bullet which grazed his leg below the knee.

Later, the doctor who treated Govinda at the Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, informed that the actor got around 10 stitches.

Responding to a question on when the Bollywood actor will be discharged, the doctor said, “I think a maximum couple of days, maybe do din mein (in two days).”

Govinda, in a video message also thanked the doctor who treated him and his fans for praying for his health.

“Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.