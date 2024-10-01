Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek gives update on actor’s health

Actor Krushna Abhishek, the nephew of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has provided an update on his health after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

According to an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood star was rushed to hospital in the morning after he accidentally shot himself and sustained an injury in his leg.

The unfortunate incident happened at his residence, in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was cleaning his licensed revolver.

Reports said that Govinda was preparing to depart for an event in Kolkata. His weapon allegedly slipped from his hands and the bullet was fired, grazing his leg, below the knee.

Now, his nephew Krushna Abhishek has informed fans that the Bollywood star’s condition is stable and that he is recovering well.

“Mama [Govinda] is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in (red heart emojis),” the actor-comedian wrote in a post on Instagram.

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah also arrived at the hospital to check up on the Bollywood actor amid the family feud.

When asked about the incident, she said, “Kuch nahi (Nothing).”

Meanwhile, the doctor who treated Govinda at the Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, informed that the actor got around 10 stitches.

Responding to a question on when the actor will be discharged, the doctor said, “I think maximum couple of days, maybe do din mein (in two days).”

Earlier, Govinda, in a video message thanked the doctor who treated him and his fans for praying for his health.

“Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.