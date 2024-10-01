Bollywood star Govinda shoots himself in the leg

Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to hospital this morning after he accidentally shot himself and sustained an injury in his leg.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Bollywood actor and former Member of Parliament, Govinda got injured in an accidental fire at his residence, in Juhu, Mumbai, while he was cleaning his licensed revolver.

According to the details, the misfire accident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, when he was preparing to depart for an event in Kolkata. His weapon allegedly slipped from his hands and the bullet was fired, grazing his leg, below the knee.

The actor sustained an injury on his knee and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri West.

The hospital sources later confirmed that the actor has received treatment and is out of danger, however, he will remain admitted to the hospital for further care and treatment.

The incident report has been registered with Juhu Police and the officials are currently investigating the case. “Prima facie the incident appears to be accidental,” stated the official.

The actor shared his health update via an audio message from the hospital, and said, “With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers.”

Also Read: Fahad Mustafa credits Bollywood’s Govinda for inspiration