Govinda opens up on accusations of being late to set

Govinda recently broke his silence about one of the most talked-about topics from his career: his alleged habit of arriving late to sets.

The 90s superstar shared his opinion on the allegations during his appearance on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show.

The star, known for his infectious energy and comic timing, finally decided to set the record straight during his appearance on

Addressing the decades-old chatter, the 61-year-old star said he was “defamed” in Bollywood for being late, but the truth was far from it.

The Naseeb actor explained that when he was at his peak, he used to handle five shoots in one day, so being on time for each wasn’t possible.

He laughed and added, “Who can manage five shifts and still be punctual?”, mentioning that this pact routine often caused minor delays.

He further remarked that minor issues like traffic or scheduling mix-ups were blown out of proportion, and gossip circles exaggerated the story for headlines.

“People made it sound like I was irresponsible,” he noted, “but I was simply overworked.”

Notably, Rajat Bedi recently spoke about a time during Jodi No. 1 when Sanjay Dutt had to wait for Govinda for several hours.

He said that no one knew Govinda was coming from Hyderabad after finishing another shoot.

However, the misunderstanding created a little chaos on set but got sorted once Govinda reached.